Minecraft achieves epic milestone: 300 million copies sold worldwide

The immensely popular game Minecraft, owned by Microsoft, has achieved a remarkable milestone by selling over 300 million copies to date, solidifying its status as one of the best-selling games in history.

Despite Minecraft's blocky biomes feeling like a fixture from time immemorial, the game is set to mark its 15th anniversary next year. The company celebrated this achievement by sharing some impressive statistics, including the crafting of 15 million pickaxes, the discovery of 6.7 million diamonds, and the slaying of 15 million skeletons.

The announcement of the 300 million copies sold milestone came during the 'Minecraft Live 2023' event. Game director Agnes Larsson and Minecraft developers unveiled a host of exciting features set to arrive in next year's update.

Minecraft Legends, which recently received substantial updates in August, is preparing for its most significant update yet. Among the new features, players will have the opportunity to engage in battles while riding a courageous frog, a mount capable of faster swimming and higher jumps than any other.

In addition to this, the 'Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC' will make a return to Minecraft on November 7, offering fans of the franchise new adventures in the blocky world.

Furthermore, 'Minecraft Live' announced a collaboration between BBC Studios and Minecraft Education, where they will transform the Earth's most fascinating landscapes and creatures into an explorable, blocky format. 'Planet Earth III,' created by BBC Earth, is set to premiere on screens next year, with corresponding DLC for Minecraft Education and Minecraft Marketplace to follow shortly after.

Minecraft's remarkable sales milestone underscores its enduring popularity, with an impressive 300 million copies sold, surpassing the figures of iconic albums like "Thriller" and the bestselling gaming console, the PS2. As the game continues to evolve and expand, it remains a cornerstone of the gaming world, attracting legions of players worldwide.

