Tuesday, December 06, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Microsoft to raise Xbox first-party game prices in 2023

Microsoft to raise Xbox first-party game prices in 2023

The new full-priced Xbox Game Studios games, including Redfall, Starfield and Forza Motorsport, will be priced at $69.99 instead of the regular $59.99. Its increased price has been matching the pricing of the competitors like Sony, Ubisoft, and Take-Two all offer their own games.

IANS Reported By: IANS Noida Published on: December 06, 2022 15:30 IST
Xbox, remote, tech news
Image Source : PIXABAY Xbox

Microsoft will reportedly raise its first-party Xbox game prices from $59.99 to $69.99 next year.

The new full-priced Xbox Game Studios games, including Redfall, Starfield and Forza Motorsport, will be priced at $69.99 instead of the regular $59.99, The Verge reported.

It's a price increase that matches the pricing that competitors like Sony, Ubisoft, and Take-Two all offer their own games.

"Starting in 2023 our new, built-for next-gen, full-priced games, including Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and Starfield, will launch at $69.99 on all platforms," Microsoft said in a statement.

"This price reflects the content, scale, and technical complexity of these titles. As with all games developed by our teams at Xbox, they will also be available with Game Pass the same day they launch," it added.

In October, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer also hinted that prices might increase after the holidays.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Latest News