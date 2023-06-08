Microsoft tests Dynamic Lighting and new File Explorer UI for Windows 11, rolling out to Insiders

Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft tests Dynamic Lighting & new File Explorer UI for Windows 11, rolling out to Insiders

Microsoft is actively testing several new features for Windows 11, including a revamped File Explorer UI and a Dynamic Lighting feature. These updates are currently being rolled out to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel for testing and feedback.

The File Explorer Home is being modernized with the implementation of WinUI, a Windows UI framework that enhances the user interface and user experience. As part of this update, recommended files will be displayed in a carousel format for users signed into Windows with an Azure Active Directory (AAD) account. Additionally, support for file thumbnails will be introduced in the near future, making it easier for users to navigate and access their files.

The Dynamic Lighting feature aims to enhance the control and compatibility of lighting devices for Windows users and developers. Microsoft is working to improve the RGB device and software ecosystem, enabling better interoperability between devices and applications. This update will provide native control of lighting devices, offering users a more seamless and personalized lighting experience.

Furthermore, Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel can expect the rollout of Unicode Emoji 15 support. This means that Windows users will have access to the latest set of Unicode emojis, allowing for more expressive communication across various applications and platforms.

In addition to these features, Microsoft has also been testing a new dark mode for its Paint application in Windows 11. This update brings a visually pleasing dark interface to Paint, aligning it with the overall aesthetic of the operating system.

To provide users with more flexibility and control, the company has introduced improvements to zoom controls in Windows 11. These enhancements empower users to adjust and customize the view of their content on the canvas, catering to their specific preferences and needs.

By actively testing and seeking feedback from Windows Insiders, Microsoft is ensuring that these new features are refined and optimized before their official release. Windows 11 users can look forward to an improved and more user-friendly experience with these upcoming updates.

