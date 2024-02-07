Wednesday, February 07, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Microsoft partners with Tata Communications to provide calling solutions on Teams: Know-more

Microsoft partners with Tata Communications to provide calling solutions on Teams: Know-more

The Tata Communications GlobalRapide platform will enable both Indian enterprise users as well as multinationals with a presence in the country to seamlessly make and receive carrier-grade PSTN voice calls on any Teams device, anywhere across the globe, by utilising the Operator Connect platform.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: February 07, 2024 15:56 IST
tata communications, teams, microsoft, sriram sampath, modern work and surface, unified communicatio
Image Source : FILE Tata communications and Microsoft partners

Tata Communications announced its partnership with Microsoft on Wednesday to provide flexibility in collaboration and connectivity on Microsoft Teams for enterprises in India. The platform will offer an end-to-end managed services layer, providing onboarding, deployment and management of Teams, endpoint devices and SBCs (session border controllers) with enhanced security, useability, and regulatory compliance - all together in a single platform.

The Tata Communications GlobalRapide platform will enable both Indian enterprise users as well as multinationals with a presence in the country to seamlessly make and receive carrier-grade PSTN voice calls on any Teams device, anywhere across the globe, by utilising the Operator Connect platform, the company said.

India Tv - Microsoft, microsoft teams

Image Source : MICROSOFT TEAMSMicrosoft Teams

"Our collaboration with Microsoft on Operator Connect for Teams will further enhance workforce productivity and efficiency for enterprises while helping them abide with the local regulations and compliance," Sriram Sampath, Vice President, Unified Communications & Collaboration, Tata Communications, said in a statement.

This will streamline the Teams platform management, providing enterprises with complete control and visibility and no additional hardware cost.

India Tv - Microsoft, tech news, tata communications

Image Source : FILEMicrosoft and Tata Communications teamed up
Related Stories
Microsoft Teams app to get Google's Android Auto next month | All you need to know

Microsoft Teams app to get Google's Android Auto next month | All you need to know

Microsoft working on affordable GenAI models | All you need to know

Microsoft working on affordable GenAI models | All you need to know

Microsoft allows seamless audio and video settings adjustment in Teams meetings

Microsoft allows seamless audio and video settings adjustment in Teams meetings

Microsoft Translator adds Chhattisgarhi and Manipuri languages: All you need to know

Microsoft Translator adds Chhattisgarhi and Manipuri languages: All you need to know

Microsoft trims jobs: 1,900 affected after Activision Blizzard acquisition | Details

Microsoft trims jobs: 1,900 affected after Activision Blizzard acquisition | Details

Microsoft Teams addresses issues amidst mega global outage | Deets inside

Microsoft Teams addresses issues amidst mega global outage | Deets inside

Job cuts continue in 2024: A look at recent layoffs

Job cuts continue in 2024: A look at recent layoffs

How to share screen in Microsoft Teams? A step-by-step guide

How to share screen in Microsoft Teams? A step-by-step guide

Microsoft partners with a news website for AI-assisted stories: All you need to know

Microsoft partners with a news website for AI-assisted stories: All you need to know

"This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering greater efficiencies and productivity gains for businesses across India. Together, we are committed to helping enterprises grow and scale -- seamlessly, efficiently and securely," said Shruti Bhatia, Country Head, Modern Work and Surface, India and South Asia, Microsoft.

ALSO READ: Apple wins over AliveCor antitrust lawsuit over Apple Watch: Details

Inputs from IANS

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Latest News