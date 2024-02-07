Microsoft partners with Tata Communications to provide calling solutions on Teams: Know-more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Tata communications and Microsoft partners

Tata Communications announced its partnership with Microsoft on Wednesday to provide flexibility in collaboration and connectivity on Microsoft Teams for enterprises in India. The platform will offer an end-to-end managed services layer, providing onboarding, deployment and management of Teams, endpoint devices and SBCs (session border controllers) with enhanced security, useability, and regulatory compliance - all together in a single platform.

The Tata Communications GlobalRapide platform will enable both Indian enterprise users as well as multinationals with a presence in the country to seamlessly make and receive carrier-grade PSTN voice calls on any Teams device, anywhere across the globe, by utilising the Operator Connect platform, the company said.

Image Source : MICROSOFT TEAMSMicrosoft Teams

"Our collaboration with Microsoft on Operator Connect for Teams will further enhance workforce productivity and efficiency for enterprises while helping them abide with the local regulations and compliance," Sriram Sampath, Vice President, Unified Communications & Collaboration, Tata Communications, said in a statement.

This will streamline the Teams platform management, providing enterprises with complete control and visibility and no additional hardware cost.

Image Source : FILEMicrosoft and Tata Communications teamed up

"This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering greater efficiencies and productivity gains for businesses across India. Together, we are committed to helping enterprises grow and scale -- seamlessly, efficiently and securely," said Shruti Bhatia, Country Head, Modern Work and Surface, India and South Asia, Microsoft.

ALSO READ: Apple wins over AliveCor antitrust lawsuit over Apple Watch: Details

Inputs from IANS