Microsoft now offers support of extended security update (ESU) program till 2025

Microsoft has recently announced that it will be launching an extended security update (ESU) program for Windows 10. The change will be implemented after the support for the operating system (OS) which is ending in October 2025.

Similar to the Windows 7 ESU programme, Microsoft will be continuing to support the operating system for three more years beyond the cut-off date o.e., 2025 for the consumers who were interested in paying for it.

In the blog post, Jason Leznek, a member of Microsoft's Windows Servicing & Delivery team said, "While we strongly recommend moving to Windows 11, we understand there are circumstances that could prevent you from replacing Windows 10 devices before the EOS (end of support) date.”

he further added, "Therefore, Microsoft will offer Extended Security Updates.”

Windows 10 ESU programme

According to Leznek, the Windows 10 ESU program will only provide 0mportant and critical security updates. Patches for feature requests, minor defects or other changes will not be considered and technical help will be restricted to the security issues.

Furthermore, Microsoft will enable Windows 10 users to try the Copilot- an AI-powered feature, which was only available in Windows 11, earlier.

How to use the Copilot feature on Windows 10?

To use the feature, users with eligible devices (running on Windows 10) will have to install a Release Preview build which will include access to the Copilot feature.

Users will need to enrol in the Windows Insider tester program to install the preview build and potentially try out Copilot on Windows 10 Home or Pro.

