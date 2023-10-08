Microsoft unveils revamped Web App Store for Windows users

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Microsoft introduces a modern web version of its Windows App Store

Microsoft has introduced a new web-based version of its Windows app store as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the user experience and streamline the process of discovering and downloading Windows apps. This new web store is designed to replace the previous method of finding Windows apps on the web, where links directed users to the Microsoft Store client on Windows 10 or Windows 11.

In an effort to modernize the web-based store, Microsoft has transitioned from its old React codebase to a more contemporary tech stack, which includes:

Shoelace

Lit

Vite

C# ASP.NET backend

The Verge reported that this transition aims to provide users with a refreshed user interface, improved app discovery options, and a more intuitive experience. The redesigned web store simplifies the process of searching for Windows apps and Xbox PC games that can be downloaded through the primary Microsoft Store app on Windows. It's important to note that this new web-based storefront is not intended to replace the primary Microsoft Store app but rather to complement it. Both platforms will work in conjunction to provide users with a seamless app discovery and download experience.

Microsoft's decision to enhance its web store aligns with its broader strategy to expand its app and gaming ecosystem beyond the confines of Windows. Earlier this year, Xbox chief Phil Spencer revealed Microsoft's plans to create an Xbox mobile gaming store, positioning itself to compete with other mobile app marketplaces. This initiative is driven, in part, by regulatory changes, such as the EU's Digital Markets Act, which may compel companies like Apple and Google to open up their mobile app stores to greater competition.

By offering a more modern and user-friendly web-based store, Microsoft aims to make it easier for users to discover and access Windows apps and games while laying the groundwork for future expansion into new markets and platforms.

