Microsoft Edge and Bing users experience over 1.9 billion Copilot Chats in 2023

In the year 2023, users of Microsoft Edge and Bing have collectively participated in over 1.9 billion Copilot chats, which resulted in mirroring the total number of websites that existed on the internet in 2022, as reported by the tech giant.

During the same period, users generated more than 1.8 billion generative AI images, which are surpassing the combined collection of the Louvre and Metropolitan Museum by around 1800 times.

Furthermore, when it comes to cybersecurity, Microsoft Edge has reportedly succeeded in thwarting over 127 million phishing attacks in 2023, turning away the similarity of four phishing attacks, every second for an entire year.

About the economic and gaming impact:

The Edge browser has reportedly brought about substantial economic benefits for online shoppers, with a yearly average savings of USD 400. Globally, the Edge users were presented with a total of more than USD 4 billion in savings.

The gaming on Microsoft Edge also witnessed a remarkable engagement, with users playing almost 9000 years' worth of casual free games, along with a total of over 4.7 billion minutes played since the feature's launch.

Furthermore, the gamers earned an impressive 148 million rewards points on Edge last year in 2023, which is equivalent to covering the cost of 1000 years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

AI empowerment and future outlook:

Microsoft has expressed that it has a belief that the year 2023 will be considered and remembered as a pivotal moment when artificial intelligence will start playing a significant role in their everyday life by unlocking possibilities.

Also, the company has emphasized its commitment towards delivering ongoing innovations which will enable users to create, explore, and accomplish more than what has been imagined so far.

