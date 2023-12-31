Yearender 2023: 10 best WhatsApp features added on the platform

Follow us on Image Source : FILE 10 best WhatsApp features added on the platform

Today counts as the last day of the year 2023 and it was all about advancements when we talked of WhatsApp - which has added the most advanced features for engagement and a more secure interface. This year was marked by Meta's proactive approach and here we bring to you the top 5 advancements which were added to the instant messaging platform for a more secure experience.

Voice Status

Voice Status will allow the users to share voice messages as their status updates. This will offer a unique twist to the conventional text-based status, as the users will get the option to update their status by speaking their thoughts, creating a more personalized experience.

Calendar Search

Simplifying the search process, the calendar search has enabled the users to find specific messages from a designated date. By tapping on the calendar icon, user will be able to get the search bar within a chat, where users can swiftly navigate to the messages from a specific time, and will streamline the search experience.

Locked Chats

Locked chats offer enhanced privacy where users can secure specific conversations within a locked folder, and they are accessible after the authentication through fingerprint, face unlock or passcode.

Pin Chats and Messages

At times, when your chat inbox is overwhelmed, users may lose track of important conversations, where WhatsApp will introduce the ability to pin up to three chats to the top of the list. Furthermore, the app users can now pin individual messages within the chats as well, ensuring that crucial information remains easily accessible.

Companion Mode

By enabling the multi-device functionality, Companion Mode will let the users sync their WhatsApp accounts across multiple devices. This feature will streamline the user experience to enhance accessibility.

Send Photos in HD

For a very long time, it has been the issue, where the photo quality used to drop once we share images on the platform. To address the long-standing issue of reduced image quality, the instant messaging platform now lets users send full-resolution (HD) photos and videos without compromising quality. The "HD" option ensures the superior media sharing.

Screen Sharing

Facilitating collaboration, the screen sharing feature allows users to share their screens during video calls. Ideal for troubleshooting tech issues or shopping online together, this feature enhances the overall communication experience.

Silence Unknown Callers

It has been a year full of scams, and the new feature is to silence unknown callers which will have the ability to mute calls from unknown numbers. Users can enable this feature from the settings option, by reducing the disruptions without entirely ignoring the missed calls from unfamiliar contacts.

WhatsApp Channels

WhatsApp has transformed into a quasi-social media platform by introducing the Channels feature which enables the users to discover diverse content through public broadcast channels, by expanding the app's functionality.

Interface Redesign on Android

WhatsApp's interface has received a significant update for Android, which features a bottom navigation bar, and improved one-handed use. This redesign has aligned the Android navigation more closely with iOS, by providing a cohesive experience across the devices.

