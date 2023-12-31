Sunday, December 31, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Google Doodle welcomes 2024 with a glittering celebration | Details

Google Doodle welcomes 2024 with a glittering celebration | Details

The new doodle has been accompanied by the countdown message, "3… 2… 1… Happy New Year!" The doodle further encapsulates the excitement of the individuals who are ready to bid farewell to the old year and set to welcome the new one.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: December 31, 2023 13:41 IST
Google Doodle welcomes 2024 with a glittering celebration
Image Source : GOOGLE Google Doodle welcomes 2024 with a glittering celebration

As we come to the end of the year 2023, Google celebrates the vibe by bringing a new doodle dedicated to ‘New Year's Eve’. The new Google Doodle has a vibrant display for 2024, showcasing the sparkle and shine to users across the world. The new cheerful illustration has been set up as a positive tone as people eagerly anticipate the stroke of midnight to ring in the new year.

Countdown to Midnight

The new doodle has been accompanied by the countdown message, "3… 2… 1… Happy New Year!" The doodle further encapsulates the excitement of the individuals who are ready to bid farewell to the old year and set to welcome the new one.

India Tv - Google Doodle

Image Source : GOOGLEGoogle Doodle for 2024

Global Resolutions

The new Google Doodle has been described to emphasise the tradition of people planning New Year's resolutions, and expressing wishes for love, joy, success and everything in between. 

The artwork further encapsulates the collective spirit by embracing new beginnings and positive aspirations.
Related Stories
Are your passwords safe? Google Chrome's new background check security feature EXPLAINED

Are your passwords safe? Google Chrome's new background check security feature EXPLAINED

YouTube launches 'BrandConnect' for creators and advertisers in India: How it works?

YouTube launches 'BrandConnect' for creators and advertisers in India: How it works?

Blocking and reporting spam: A step-by-step guide for Google Messages

Blocking and reporting spam: A step-by-step guide for Google Messages

No internet? no problem! Know how to save places from any website with Google Maps

No internet? no problem! Know how to save places from any website with Google Maps

Tired of unwanted emails? Here's how to unsubscribe from Gmail bulk emails

Tired of unwanted emails? Here's how to unsubscribe from Gmail bulk emails

Learn how to change Google Chrome language on different devices | A quick guide

Learn how to change Google Chrome language on different devices | A quick guide

New Year Wishes for 2024

To celebrate the spirit of the New Year 2024, here are some of the wishes to share with your friends, colleagues and family:

  • "Wishing you a year filled with new hopes, new aspirations, and new joys. Happy New Year!"
  • “May the coming year bring you success, happiness, and prosperity. Happy New Year to you and your loved ones!"
  • “As the clock strikes midnight, may all your dreams for the coming year come true. Happy New Year!"
  • “Wishing you 365 days of laughter, joy, and positive moments. Happy New Year!"
  • “May the new year be a blank canvas for you to paint your dreams and aspirations. Happy New Year!"

ALSO READ: Yearender 2023: Global layoffs impacting the gaming industry

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News