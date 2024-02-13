Meta tests trending topics on Threads, alters political content visibility: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : META Meta Trials 'Trending Topics' Feature on Threads

Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta, announced that the company is experimenting with a new "trending topics" feature on Threads. This feature aims to show users the popular conversations happening on the platform.

Testing phase

The test is currently being rolled out to users in the US, with plans to expand to more countries and languages once it's refined. Zuckerberg shared the news in a Threads post, mentioning the ongoing test and future plans for expansion.

Feature details

According to Meta, the trending topics feature will highlight "timely topics" being discussed by users. These topics will be visible in search results and within the For You feed on the app.

Adam Mosseri's statement

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, explained that the topics will be determined by AI systems based on user engagement. He also specified that the feature will be accessible on both the search page and the For You feed.

"Today’s topics on Threads will be on the search page and in the For You feed. The topics are determined by our AI systems based on what people are engaging with right now on Threads," Instagram head Adam Mosseri said.

Changes to political content

Meta also announced changes regarding political content on Instagram and Threads. Mosseri stated that while users will still see political content from accounts they follow, the apps will no longer actively promote such posts.

The control over political content will eventually extend to Facebook as well, although the timeline for this rollout was not specified. This change will gradually roll out in the next few weeks. It will affect content suggestions on Instagram and suggested users on Threads.

Inputs from IANS

ALSO READ | Revealed! First thing Google CEO Sundar Pichai does every morning

ALSO READ | Upgrade Alert: Google improves sign-in experience with modern redesign