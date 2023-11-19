Sunday, November 19, 2023
     
Meta dissolves AI team to focus on generative AI

There will be some of the members who will move to Meta's AI infrastructure unit, which will work on the systems and tools to operate and build AI products.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: November 19, 2023 19:20 IST
meta, generative ai
Image Source : FILE Meta dissolves AI team to focus on generative AI

Meta has reportedly dissolved its Responsible AI (RAI) team as its latest move for most of its human resources and rather develop generative AI models.

As per The Information’s reports, most of the RAI members will reportedly move to the company’s generative AI product team, while others will work on Meta’s AI infrastructure itself.

The report stated, "The changes are part of a wider reshuffle of the AI teams that Meta announced internally.”

There will be some of the members who will move to the company’s AI infrastructure unit, which will work on the systems and tools to operate and build AI products.

The company further wanted to develop its AI responsibly. Meta stated that Meta will “continue to prioritise and invest in safe and responsible AI development.”

As per Meta, “Through regular collaboration with subject matter experts, policy stakeholders and people with lived experiences, we’re continuously building and testing approaches to help ensure our machine learning (ML) systems are designed and used responsibly.”

The split-up members will further continue to support the relevant cross-Meta efforts on responsible AI development and use.

The RAI team has seen a restructuring earlier this year (2023). It was first developed and created to identify the problems with its AI training approaches, including the company’s models for training with adequate diverse information, with an eye toward preventing things like moderation issues on its platforms.

ALSO READ: Nothing Chats beta pulled off from Google Play Store due to privacy concerns

Inputs from IANS

