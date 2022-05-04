Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: APPLE MacBook Pro production starts at Quanta Computer Plant at Shanghai

It is reported that Quanta Computer's plant in Shanghai, China has resumed the production of the MacBook Pro. The production of the MacBook was shut down, following the COVID-related guidelines which affected the suppliers around Shanghai.

The lockdown in China has affected Apple's suppliers in the region, specifically around the geographical area of Kunshan and Shanghai. The lockdown has affected many companies in different areas. But majorly half of Apple's suppliers have faced some shutdowns due to COVID.

Quanta's Shanghai plant has gradually started its production of the MacBook Pro. The publication's unspecified sources "from the upstream supply chain," also say that what it describes as "order pull-ins" are slowly returning, which means that the .manufacturers are responding to the demand, and fulfilling customers' orders.

Indeed, Quanta is beginning to catch up with the demand, but we do not have any further details on the same. Quanta has been manufacturing the MacBook Pro for Apple for a very long time.