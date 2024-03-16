Lava O2 to launch in India soon: Everything we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : LAVA Lava O2

Lava is gearing up to launch its new smartphone in India. The upcoming Lava O2 has been teased by the company via its social media handle. The teaser has showcased the design of the upcoming smartphone. In addition to this, the device is listed on Amazon, which has revealed some of the key specifications of the smartphone. Here are all the details you need to know.

The smartphone was shown in green colourway with a dual camera setup at the top left corner of the back panel. The device also gets a small Lava logo on the bottom left corner of the back panel, likely in the matte finish. The teaser also show the bottom edge of the smartphone, which houses a USB Type-C port and a speaker grill.

In addition to this, device listing on AMmazon reveals more details about smartphone’s specifications. As per the information available on Amazon, the device will also come in Majestic Purple colour and the rear of the device will be made of AG Glass.

Lava O2 will be powered by Unisoc T616 chip paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It will run Android 13.0.

The smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device will feature a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera housed in hole-punch cutout. The device also features a side mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W USB Type-C charging support.

Meanwhile, Lava has recently launched its new Blaze series smartphone in India, the Lava Blaze Curve 5G. This smartphone comes packed with a range of features including a 64MP camera, 6.67-inch 120Hz 3D Curved AMOLED display, Dimensity 7050 SoC, and a 5,000 mAh battery. It has been made available for purchase within a week of its launch in India. Check out all the details you need to know about this new device.

