  Koo surpasses 50 million downloads: Know-more

Koo has declared that the platfrom has reached more than 7,500 high-profile people, millions of students, teachers, leaders, poets, actors, writers, entrepreneurs, artists, etc. who are actively posting on the platfrom in their native languages.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam
Published on: November 02, 2022
Koo

Koo, a  homegrown micro-blogging platform has revealed that it has clocked 50 million downloads with a significant uptake in users, time spent and engagement since January this year.

Koo is available in 10 languages:

  1. Hindi
  2. Marathi
  3. Gujarati
  4. Punjabi
  5. Kannada
  6. Tamil
  7. Telugu
  8. Assamese
  9. Bengali
  10. English

According to the platform, there were more than 7,500 high-profile people, millions of students, leaders, teachers, poets, writers, actors, entrepreneurs, artists, etc. actively posting in their native languages.

"This validates the demand for a multi-lingual social network built with an India-first product mindset of seamlessly including language-speaking Indians in daily thought sharing," said Aprameya Radhakrishna, CEO and Co-founder, of the Koo app.

"Our rapid growth and adoption is a testimony to the fact that we are solving a problem faced by a billion Indians," he added.

Koo was launched in March 2020 as a multi-lingual micro-blogging platform.

Radhakrishna said that the company will continue to invest in technology and continue to build the platform with a user-first mindset.

Koo is backed by Tiger Global and early-stage investors like Accel, Kalaari Capital, Blume Ventures and Dream incubator.

In February this year, Koo raised $10 million through Indian family offices.

The investors included Capsier Venture Partner, Ravi Modi Family Trust, Ashneer Grover, FBC Venture Partners, Adventz Finance etc, according to regulatory filings.

