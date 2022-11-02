Koo surpasses 50 million downloads: Know-more

Follow us on Image Source : KOO Koo

Koo, a homegrown micro-blogging platform has revealed that it has clocked 50 million downloads with a significant uptake in users, time spent and engagement since January this year.

Koo is available in 10 languages:

Hindi Marathi Gujarati Punjabi Kannada Tamil Telugu Assamese Bengali English

According to the platform, there were more than 7,500 high-profile people, millions of students, leaders, teachers, poets, writers, actors, entrepreneurs, artists, etc. actively posting in their native languages.

"This validates the demand for a multi-lingual social network built with an India-first product mindset of seamlessly including language-speaking Indians in daily thought sharing," said Aprameya Radhakrishna, CEO and Co-founder, of the Koo app.

"Our rapid growth and adoption is a testimony to the fact that we are solving a problem faced by a billion Indians," he added.

Koo was launched in March 2020 as a multi-lingual micro-blogging platform.

Radhakrishna said that the company will continue to invest in technology and continue to build the platform with a user-first mindset.

Koo is backed by Tiger Global and early-stage investors like Accel, Kalaari Capital, Blume Ventures and Dream incubator.

In February this year, Koo raised $10 million through Indian family offices.

The investors included Capsier Venture Partner, Ravi Modi Family Trust, Ashneer Grover, FBC Venture Partners, Adventz Finance etc, according to regulatory filings.

