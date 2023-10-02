Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio introduces prepaid plans bundling 5G data and free Netflix access

Jio has introduced a range of prepaid mobile, Fiber, and AirFiber plans that include free Netflix subscriptions and other OTT benefits. This move aims to simplify users' access to unlimited data and streaming services while eliminating the need for separate OTT subscriptions, saving both money and hassle.

Jio Prepaid Mobile Plans with Netflix:

Rs. 1,099 Plan: This prepaid plan offers unlimited 5G data with the Jio Welcome Offer, 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling, and a complimentary Netflix Mobile subscription for 84 days.

Rs. 1,499 Plan: Users opting for this plan enjoy unlimited 5G data with the Jio Welcome Offer, 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling, and a free Netflix Basic subscription for 84 days. It's worth noting that the Netflix Mobile subscription included with the Rs. 1,099 plan allows content streaming in 480p resolution, while the Rs. 1,499 plan offers content streaming in SD resolution.

Jio Prepaid Fiber Plans with Free Netflix:

Rs. 1,499 Plan: This Fiber plan offers internet speeds of up to 300 Mbps and includes a subscription to 18 OTT channels, including Netflix (Basic), JioCinema, JioSaavn, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. Rs. 2,499 Plan: Subscribers to this plan enjoy internet speeds of up to 500 Mbps and access to Netflix (Standard), Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and 16 other apps. Rs. 3,999 Plan: This plan provides 1 Gbps speed with 35,000GB of data (35,000GB + 7,500GB bonus) and free access to 19 apps, including Netflix (Standard), Amazon Prime, and others. Rs. 8,499 Plan: The most premium Fiber plan offers up to 1 Gbps speed and a 6,600GB data allowance. Subscribers receive complimentary access to 19 apps, including Netflix (Standard), Amazon Prime, and more.

Jio AirFiber Plans with Free Netflix:

Jio AirFiber Rs 1,199 Plan: This plan provides a 100 Mbps internet speed with free access to 550+ digital channels and subscriptions to OTT apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema Premium, and more. Jio AirFiber Max Rs 1,499 Plan: Available in select locations, this plan offers 300 Mbps internet speed for 30 days and includes benefits like access to 550+ digital channels and OTT apps, including Netflix Basic, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, and others. Jio AirFiber Max Rs 2,499 Plan: This plan offers a 500 Mbps internet speed for 30 days, along with access to 550+ digital channels and OTT apps, including Netflix Standard, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, and more. Jio AirFiber Max Rs 3,999 Plan: Under this plan, Jio provides 1 Gbps internet speed for 30 days and access to 550+ digital channels and OTT apps, including Netflix Premium, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, and others.

These Jio plans aim to streamline the user experience, offering comprehensive connectivity, data, and OTT services in a single package.

