How to use NameDrop feature on your iPhone, running on iOS 17

Similar in operation to AirDrop, NameDrop allows users to effortlessly share contact information by physically bringing two iPhones into proximity. Importantly, Apple has also announced plans to extend this functionality to Apple Watch in an upcoming update later this year.

Saumya Nigam New Delhi Updated on: October 02, 2023 16:13 IST
Image Source : APPLE

Apple launched iOS 17 earlier this month, coinciding with the release of the iPhone 15 series. This updated iPhone operating system introduced various enhancements and features, including NameDrop, which functions similarly to AirDrop and permits the sharing of contact information by simply bringing two iPhones close together. This feature will also be available on Apple Watch later this year.

Here's how to use NameDrop in iOS 17:

  1. Ensure that AirDrop is enabled on both iPhones.
  2. Go to Settings > General > AirDrop and select "Everyone"
  3. Hold the top of your iPhone near the top of the other person's device.
  4. A glow will appear at the top of both devices, indicating a successful connection, and the NameDrop feature will appear on both screens.
  5. You can choose to share, receive only, or do both simultaneously.
  6. To cancel, move the devices apart before NameDrop completes.

It's important to note that NameDrop is used for sending new contact information and does not update existing contacts. If you wish to disable NameDrop, you can do so by going to Settings > General > AirDrop and toggling off the "Bringing Devices Together" option.

Apple has confirmed that NameDrop will also be available on Apple Watch through a forthcoming update.

iOS 17 has brought numerous improvements and features to eligible iPhone models, including StandBy Mode and Live Voicemail, which provides real-time transcriptions while a caller is speaking. The Health app now includes new mental health features, and Reminders can display grocery lists. Additionally, iOS 17 introduces the Apple Journal app and enables the sharing of AirTags and other Find My-enabled accessories via Offline Maps.

Apple has continued to enhance its ecosystem through these updates, offering users a more seamless and feature-rich experience.

