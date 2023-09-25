Apple Watch Series 9: The ultimate health and connectivity companion

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple Watch Series 9

Apple has unveiled its latest wearable, the Apple Watch Series 9, packed with next-generation features designed to enhance your health, connectivity, and overall experience. This smartwatch has been especially relevant in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as it offers a plethora of health benefits and emergency assistance capabilities.

The Series 9 boasts powerful custom silicon, a brighter display, and a new double-tap gesture for one-handed control. It features faster on-device Siri functionality, enabling secure access to health data, Precision Finding for iPhone, and enhanced integration with HomePod.

Users can make calls, send messages, control music, set timers, and even make payments right from their wrist. The watch runs on watchOS 10, delivering redesigned apps, the new Smart Stack, fresh watch faces, and specialized features for cycling and hiking, along with tools to support mental health.

One standout feature is the Double Tap gesture, available in an upcoming software update. This feature enables convenient one-handed control of the Series 9 by tapping the index finger and thumb of the watch hand together twice. It can be used to perform various common actions, from stopping a timer to answering calls and taking photos.

For the first time, Siri requests can be processed on the device itself, resulting in quicker and more reliable responses, especially for health and fitness-related queries. Users can log health data through Siri requests.

The Series 9 also introduces Precision Finding for the iPhone 15 series, thanks to a second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip. This feature provides distance and direction information, along with visual, haptic, and audio guidance, to help locate a misplaced iPhone, even if it's in another room.

The Apple Watch Series 9 display offers a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits, double that of its predecessor, enhancing visibility in bright sunlight. In dark environments, the display can be lowered to just one nit to avoid disturbing others.

Additional features include new watch faces, Bluetooth connectivity for cyclists, carbon-neutral options, and a variety of sizes and case materials to choose from.

Starting at Rs 41,900, the Apple Watch Series 9 is available in various sizes and colours, ensuring that it remains a versatile and indispensable companion for health, fitness, communication, and safety.

