How to keep your IP address hidden and secure your online privacy?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK IP Address

If you are on the internet, you own an internet protocol (IP) address. But why might you want to conceal it? For privacy reasons, mainly. Learn what an IP address can reveal and four easy ways to keep it hidden.

Understanding IP addresses

Every internet-connected device has an IP address, which is used to identify it online. There are two types: public and private. Public IPs reveal information like geolocation and ISP. Private IPs are internal, and used for devices within a network.

Reasons to hide your IP address?

Privacy: Prevent search engines and websites from tracking your location. Security: Shield your IP from potential threats on public Wi-Fi. Avoid Ads: Hide your IP to prevent adware from tracking your online activities. Geo-Restrictions: Access region-restricted content by masking your IP.

How to hide your IP address?

VPN (Virtual Private Network): Redirects your internet traffic through an alternate IP, encrypting your data and protecting your identity. Proxy Server: Acts as an intermediary between your device and the website you're visiting. Less secure than a VPN. TOR (The Onion Router): A free, open-source tool that offers high-level anonymity by routing your traffic through multiple layers. Public Wi-Fi: Connect to public Wi-Fi networks, changing your IP, but offering limited anonymity.

Why should you hide your IP address?

Privacy : Prevent tracking of your online behaviour.

: Prevent tracking of your online behaviour. Security : Protect sensitive research or data from leaks.

: Protect sensitive research or data from leaks. Business Needs: Safeguard proprietary information and trade secrets.

Conclusion

Hiding your IP address is essential for privacy, security, and overcoming geo-restrictions. Whether for personal or business reasons, these methods offer varying degrees of anonymity.

ALSO READ: Galaxy S24 Ultra rumoured to include a 50MP Telephoto camera upgrade

Latest Technology News