Jio unveils ‘Happy New Year Offer 2024’ with extended validity on annual prepaid plan

Reliance Jio has introduced the ‘Happy New Year Offer 2024,’ for the prepaid user base across India. One of the prominent telecom players of the country has revamped one of its existing annual prepaid plans which will provide the users with an additional 24 days of validity which will upscale beyond the regular 365-day plan. The extended validity is exclusive to the Rs. 2,999 plan and offers the customers a reduced per-day cost.

Validity

As a part of the New Year offer, Jio's Rs. 2,999 long-term prepaid recharge plan will include a 24-day validity voucher which extends the duration of the plan by an extra 24 days after the standard 365-day validity, making it valid for 389 days in total. Customers can further purchase this plan through Jio's prepaid plan webpage or the MyJio application.

Consistent benefits

The daily cost for customers will decrease from Rs. 8.21 to Rs. 7.70. Users who are opting for the Rs 2,999 plan will enjoy 2.5GB of 4G data daily for 389 days.

Comprehensive Plan Features

Subscribers of the Rs. 2,999 prepaid plan receive:

Unlimited voice calls

100 free SMS per day

Access to unlimited 5G data (as per regional availability)

Notably, the plan encompasses additional perks like access to JioTV, JioCloud and JioCinema (basic subscription)

Subscription Details

This is a must to let you know that the JioCinema Premium subscription is not included in this plan and users who are willing to independently purchase it will have to pay an extra cost of Rs. 1,499 from the JioCinema portal. The JioTV Premium subscription offers access to 14 different OTT apps under a single plan.

Aim of Jio’s New Year offer

Jio's "Happy New Year Offer 2024" aims to provide enhanced value and extended benefits to its prepaid user base.

Happy New Year Offer 2024- 1 Happy New Year Offer 2024 - 2 Happy New Year Offer 2024 - 3

