Itel to launch S23+ smartphone with 3D curved AMOLED display under Rs 15,000

itel Mobile India is generating immense excitement with the impending launch of their latest smartphone, the S23+. This eagerly anticipated device is expected to debut as India's first smartphone offering a 3D curved AMOLED display, all priced under the affordable threshold of Rs 15,000. The official launch date for this innovative smartphone is slated for September 26, promising to introduce a new era of mobile technology to the Indian market.

One of the most noteworthy features of the itel S23+ is its exceptional camera setup. At the forefront is a remarkable 32MP ultra-clear front camera, setting a new standard for smartphones in its segment. This camera offers signifies itel's commitment to meeting the diverse digital needs of its customers, ensuring that photography enthusiasts and selfie lovers will find this device particularly appealing.

Notably, the smartphone will be equipped with a stunning 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED 3D Curved Screen, a groundbreaking feature expected to be the first of its kind in this price range. With this move, itel is boldly venturing into the 15K segment, poised to establish a new industry benchmark. This launch signifies a significant step forward in design aesthetics, promising an immersive and captivating visual experience for users.

As the launch date draws near, itel Mobile India is gearing up to unveil the S23+, which is poised to revolutionize the smartphone market in India with its impressive blend of advanced technology, innovative design, and affordability. This upcoming release reflects itel's unwavering commitment to providing top-notch smartphones that cater to the evolving needs of Indian consumers.

Stay tuned for more updates and detailed insights into the itel S23+ as it officially hits the Indian market on September 26, 2023, and promises to set a new standard in the realm of budget-friendly smartphones with cutting-edge features.

Inputs from IANS

