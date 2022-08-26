itel launches Magic X series phone from Rs 2099 onwards with 12 language support and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV itet Magic X series

itel, a mobile brand for Bharat has added two new feature phones in the Indian market under the Magic X series. The company has announced the launch of Magic X Play and Magic X phones will be priced at Rs. 2,099 and Rs. 2299 respectively. Both phones will be available online and offline at prominent retail stores.

The new-age feature phones come with the inbuilt chatting application LetsChat and music app Boomplay with dual 4G VoLTE.

Both phones feature a VGA rear camera and come with dual sim support. Catering to India’s diverse population, the feature phones supports 12 different languages: English, Hindi, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Bengali, Oriya, Assamese and Urdu.

Another path-breaking feature of Magic X Series is the Music app Boom play. When the Industry norm for the user is to depend on FM Radio or preloaded songs in memory for music, Magic X makes it possible for the users to listen to online music, which is a big advantage in the entertainment-starved segment. The in-built Boomplay which enables the users to enjoy 74 million plus songs across the globe in different genres like Movies, Bhakti etc.

While Magic X Play is power packed with 4G VoLTE technology and features a 1.77-inch 3D curved display, Magic X has a compact ultra slim design with a 2.4-inch 3D curved QVGA display and smart LED alert. Both phones have an inbuilt wireless FM radio, LED torch and KingVoice assistance. The Magic X series is one of the few feature phones in India that not only provides features similar to a smartphone but also assures high-speed connectivity with 4G technology for consumers to always stay connected and enjoy activities online on the go.



itel has also ensured a powerful battery backup in the handsets. Magic X Play is backed by a 1900 mAh battery and the Magic X is backed with a 1200 mAh battery backup. Through the launch of the Magic X series, itel has once again showcased its prowess in innovation building feature phones that are equivalent to any smartphone and are pocket-friendly.

Unlike any other feature phone, itel users will be able to make friends across the world and even create chat groups through its LetsChat application, says the company. itel’s feature phones are amongst the pioneer brands in India that provide options like voice messages for the consumers to chat freely with voice notes and help them to stay connected with their family and loved ones using itel devices.

While Magic X Play will be available in colour variants: Midnight Black and Mint Green, Magic X will come in Midnight Black and Pearl White.

