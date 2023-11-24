Is 3-day work week possible with AI? Bill Gates replies

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Bill Gates on 3-day work week

Days after Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s stressed on 70 hours of work a week, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates envisioned a future where people could transition to a three-day workweek. He made the statement while talking to South African comedian and writer Trevor Noah on his podcast 'What Now'.

"If you eventually get a society where you only have to work three days a week, that's probably OK. AI might not take jobs but will change it forever", Gates said.

On being asked, about the threat of artificial intelligence to jobs, Gates, in his 45-minute long conversation, said there could one day be a time when humans "don't have to work so hard."

"Life is not only about doing jobs. If you eventually get a society where you only have to work three days a week or something, that's probably OK", said Gates.

Earlier, the billionaire philanthropist, a strong advocate of AI had said, "I don't think AI's impact will be as dramatic as the Industrial Revolution, but it certainly will be as big as the introduction of the PC. Word processing applications didn't do away with office work, but they changed it forever. Employers and employees had to adapt, and they did."

Latest Technology News