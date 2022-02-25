Friday, February 25, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. iPhone 13 Pro versus iPhone 13: Which one is better

iPhone 13 Pro versus iPhone 13: Which one is better

We compared the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro which looks similar but have some key differentiator- let us find out which one is a better device.

Saumya Nigam Written by: Saumya Nigam
Noida Published on: February 25, 2022 18:58 IST
iPhone 13 Pro,iPhone 13
Image Source : WEBSITE: APPLE INC.

iPhone 13 Pro versus iPhone 13: Which one is better 

iPhone has been a trendsetter and Apple Inc. has launched three variants of the iPhone 13 series- iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. But many people are still having confusion to understand which one will be a better bid to get their hands on? 

So we compared the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro which does look very similar, with alike features like a 6.1-inch display and A15 Bionic processor, but when we take a closer look, we will witness some differences which make them stand different. Below are the major differential pointers to understand the difference and why the pricing is varying.

Specifications

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 
Display

"15.4cm

(6.1″) Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion" 

"15.4cm

(6.1″) Super Retina XDR display"

5G Capabilities Yes  Yes
Cameras Features "Triple Camera

Telephoto
Wide
Ultra-Wide
Cinematic mode in 1080p at 30 fps
Dolby Vision HDR video recording up to 4K at 60 fps

 "Dual Camera

Wide
Ultra-Wide
Cinematic mode in 1080p at 30 fps
Dolby Vision HDR video recording up to 4K at 60 fps
  "6x Optical zoom range" 2x Optical zoom range
  LiDAR Scanner for Night mode portraits, faster autofocus in low light and next-level AR experiences -
Rear Camera  Pro 12MP camera system (Telephoto, Wide and Ultra Wide)
Telephoto: ƒ/2.8 aperture
Wide: ƒ/1.5 aperture
Ultra-Wide: ƒ/1.8 aperture		 Dual 12MP camera system (Wide and Ultra Wide)
Wide: ƒ/1.6 aperture
Ultra-Wide: ƒ/2.4 aperture
Front Camera 12MP photos 12MP photos
Processor
"A15 Bionic chip
New 6-core CPU with
two performance and
four efficiency cores
New 5-core GPU
New 16-core Neural Engine
Fastest chip ever in a smartphone
"A15 Bionic chip
New 6-core CPU with
two performance and
four efficiency cores
New 5-core GPU
New 16-core Neural Engine
Fastest chip ever in a smartphone
Battery Life Up to 22 hours of video playback Up to 19 hours of video playback
Fast Charging Capabilities

Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes

12 with 20W adapter or higher (available separately)

 Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes12 with 20W adapter or higher (available separately)
Face ID Yes  Yes
Ceramic Shield front

Yes 

Surgical-grade stainless steel

 Yes
Aerospace-grade aluminium
Water-Resistant Water-resistant to a depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes Water-resistant to a depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes
MagSafe accessories and
wireless chargers
 Compatible  Compatible
Storage Variants
128GB
256GB
512GB
1TB
 128GB
256GB
512GB
-
 
Weight 
 203 grams  173 grams
Splash, Water and Dust Resistant Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529 Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529
SIM Card Dual SIM (nano-SIM and eSIM) Dual SIM (nano-SIM and eSIM)

PRICE 

Starting at Rs. 1,19,900 

Starting at Rs. 79,900

 

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News