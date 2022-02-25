Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: APPLE INC. iPhone 13 Pro versus iPhone 13: Which one is better

iPhone has been a trendsetter and Apple Inc. has launched three variants of the iPhone 13 series- iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. But many people are still having confusion to understand which one will be a better bid to get their hands on?

So we compared the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro which does look very similar, with alike features like a 6.1-inch display and A15 Bionic processor, but when we take a closer look, we will witness some differences which make them stand different. Below are the major differential pointers to understand the difference and why the pricing is varying.