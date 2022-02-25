iPhone 13 Pro versus iPhone 13: Which one is better 

iPhone has been a trendsetter and Apple Inc. has launched three variants of the iPhone 13 series- iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. But many people are still having confusion to understand which one will be a better bid to get their hands on?
So we compared the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro which does look very similar, with alike features like a 6.1-inch display and A15 Bionic processor, but when we take a closer look, we will witness some differences which make them stand different. Below are the major differential pointers to understand the difference and why the pricing is varying.
|
Specifications
|
iPhone 13 Pro
|
iPhone 13
|Display
|
"15.4cm
(6.1″) Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion"
|
"15.4cm
(6.1″) Super Retina XDR display"
|5G Capabilities
|Yes
|Yes
|Cameras Features
|"Triple Camera
Telephoto
|"Dual Camera
—
Wide
Ultra-Wide
Cinematic mode in 1080p at 30 fps
Dolby Vision HDR video recording up to 4K at 60 fps
|"6x Optical zoom range"
|2x Optical zoom range
|LiDAR Scanner for Night mode portraits, faster autofocus in low light and next-level AR experiences
|-
|Rear Camera
|Pro 12MP camera system (Telephoto, Wide and Ultra Wide)
Telephoto: ƒ/2.8 aperture
Wide: ƒ/1.5 aperture
Ultra-Wide: ƒ/1.8 aperture
|Dual 12MP camera system (Wide and Ultra Wide)
Wide: ƒ/1.6 aperture
Ultra-Wide: ƒ/2.4 aperture
|Front Camera
|12MP photos
|12MP photos
|Processor
|
"A15 Bionic chip
New 6-core CPU with
two performance and
four efficiency cores
New 5-core GPU
New 16-core Neural Engine
Fastest chip ever in a smartphone
|
"A15 Bionic chip
New 6-core CPU with
two performance and
four efficiency cores
New 5-core GPU
New 16-core Neural Engine
Fastest chip ever in a smartphone
|Battery Life
|Up to 22 hours of video playback
|Up to 19 hours of video playback
|Fast Charging Capabilities
|
Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes
12 with 20W adapter or higher (available separately)
|Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes12 with 20W adapter or higher (available separately)
|Face ID
|Yes
|Yes
|Ceramic Shield front
|
Yes
Surgical-grade stainless steel
|Yes
Aerospace-grade aluminium
|Water-Resistant
|Water-resistant to a depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes
|Water-resistant to a depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes
|
MagSafe accessories and
wireless chargers
|Compatible
|Compatible
|Storage Variants
|
128GB
256GB
512GB
1TB
|128GB
256GB
512GB
-
|
Weight
|203 grams
|173 grams
|Splash, Water and Dust Resistant
|Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529
|Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529
|SIM Card
|Dual SIM (nano-SIM and eSIM)
|Dual SIM (nano-SIM and eSIM)
|
PRICE
|
Starting at Rs. 1,19,900
|
Starting at Rs. 79,900