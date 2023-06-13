Indians show high awareness of viruses, yet only 1 in 7 prioritise cleaning: Dyson Global Dust Study 2023

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Indians show high awareness of viruses, yet only 1 in 7 prioritise cleaning

Dyson has released the findings of its annual global dust study, which examined cleaning habits and behaviours, as well as people's understanding of household dust and its potential impact on well-being. The study involved over 30,000 participants from 39 countries, revealing a significant change in cleaning habits among Indians following the pandemic.

The study highlights that 50% of Indians are now aware of the presence of viruses in dust and express concerns about it. However, only 32% prioritize cleaning to eliminate viruses from areas such as the living room, bedroom, and kitchen. The research also indicates that global awareness of the contents of household dust is low, with only 33% of respondents aware that pollen can reside in dust, and just 32% aware of the potential presence of dust mite faeces.

Moreover, the study emphasizes the need for increased awareness and proactive cleaning measures to create a cleaner and healthier home environment. Half of the respondents in India are aware of the presence of viruses in dust and consider removing dust from their homes crucial for maintaining the health of their families. In the APAC region, over half of the people express concerns about viruses in their homes, which is higher than the global average.

The survey results also indicate a shift in cleaning priorities among Indians. Compared to the previous year, 61% of participants now express concerns about dust or dirt accumulation in their homes, a significant increase from 31%. However, 42% of individuals are motivated to clean only when visible dust or dirt is present on the floor.

The study reveals some misconceptions regarding areas where viruses might reside. While 60% of Indians believe the toilet is the worst offender in harbouring viruses, 42% allow their pets on their sofas without realizing that pets shed dander, which can harbour viruses and allergens. Additionally, 45% of Indians think the kitchen is where viruses reside, but more than 70% of them are not concerned about removing viruses while cleaning their kitchens.

The research highlights the importance of vacuum cleaners equipped with effective filtration systems. Dyson's study shows that 84% of Indians believe HEPA filters are highly effective in removing dust particles, allergens, and viruses, and 83% consider them the most powerful type of vacuum filter. This indicates a high value placed on the performance and reliability of HEPA filters in maintaining clean and healthy indoor environments.

The study also found that vacuum cleaner ownership has increased in India, with an average of 1.1 to 1.7 vacuum cleaners per household. However, 69% of respondents expressed concerns about the air quality emitted by their vacuums during use. Dyson's engineers have developed filters and seals over the past three decades to ensure the effective capture of both visible and microscopic dust particles.

By studying real dust samples and dust mites, Dyson's team of in-house microbiologists continues to engineer new vacuum cleaner technologies that can effectively deal with real-world conditions. Dyson encourages people to be aware of the potential contents of household dust and to use vacuum cleaners with efficient filtration and sealing technology to trap and prevent the expulsion of dust back into the home.

Other notable findings from the study include a strong belief among 41% of Indians that household dust contributes to illnesses like asthma, the highest awareness of dust-related allergens among the age group of 25 to 44, and the popularity of social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram for cleaning tips among Indians.

