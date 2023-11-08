Indians get around 12 fake messages per day via AI: Know-more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Indians get around 12 fake messages per day via AI

It was shocking to find out that an average Indian receives around 12 fake messages or scams every day via email, social media or text every day. They spend around 1.8 hours a week verifying, reviewing, and understanding if the message they received is fake or real.

As per McAfee’s first-ever ‘Global Scam Message’ study, around 82 per cent of Indians have been surveyed for clicking on or have fallen into the message trap. Other 49 per cent stated that the scam or con messages now have no typos or errors in today’s time, which makes the text content more realistic, and harder to identify.

Fake job notification

One of the most common and trending kinds of scam tricks is when a user gets a job notification. This is one of the most common scams being faced by Indian consumers who fall for the offers (around 64 per cent of mobile users are the victim of this scam) and bank alert messages scam(52 per cent of users tend to get fooled).

Cybercriminals using AI to scam mobile users

The study took a survey of more than 7,000 adults from seven countries, including India, to understand how scam messages and increased scam sophistication have been taken over by cyber criminals who are using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to scam. It has certainly impacted the lives of consumers across the world.

Accuracy of the scam message

Roma Majumder, SVP of Product at McAfee said that most Indian consumers would choose to subject themselves to the pain and distress of a root canal than to be subjected to scam texts and messages throughout the year.

It happened because of artificial intelligence which could have been incredibly difficult to know if that text message or bank alert notification is actually real or fake.

How many mobile users actually respond to the scam messages?

The accuracy of the scam message is so high that around 73 per cent of the Indians believe they have a better shot at solving the Rubik’s cube than by identifying a scam message.

About 60 per cent of the Indian respondents to these scam alert messages believe that it is hard to identify the scam texts, which has been attributing this trend to hackers by using AI’s help to make their scams more realistic.

Email and text messages are the easiest way to send fake content

According to the report, around 90 per cent of Indians have been surveyed which indicates that they receive fake messages or scams through email and text every day 0asis, and around 84 per cent stated the same for social media.

Indian mobile users do not trust digital communications in today’s time

As the number of AI-powered scams is on the rise with growing speed, 37 per cent of the India survey has further responded by saying that their trust in digital communications has declined.

The report states, “This trend is largely due to a lack of depth of digital defence knowledge. Most Indians say they don’t know if they are doing the right things to protect themselves,” the report mentioned.”

Inputs from IANS

