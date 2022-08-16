Inbase Launches Urban Pro X and Urban Pro 2 at Rs 2,799 and Rs 2,499

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Urban Pro X and Urban Pro X

Inbase has launched 2 new premium smartwatches named the Urban Pro X and Urban Pro 2 which are priced at Rs 2,799 and Rs 2,499 respectively.

These smartwatches features - a larger display, different menu styles, HD handsfree call quality, 120+ Sports Modes, smartphone and music controls, outstanding battery life, and much more.

Inbase Urban Pro X Smartwatch

The Inbase Urban Pro X comes with a 1.8-inch screen with superior brightness on the display. Onboard is a smart and swift user interface with 8 types of Menu Styles and 100+ Watch Faces to suit your style and mood. And if you are bored, there are 4 built-in games and the watch is designed by using a lightweight Aluminium-PC hybrid casing which is IPX67 rated for protection against water and sweat. The watch further features Weather Forecasts, a Calculator, Camera Controls and supports a Voice Assistant.

The Inbase Urban Pro X supports an HD microphone and speaker with 24x7 Heart Rate monitoring, SPO2 levels, inspects your Blood Pressure calories burnt etc. The Urban Pro X features a large battery that can keep the smartwatch powered for up to 5 days if you frequently use the calling feature and up to 14 days if you use it only with notifications enabled.

Inbase Urban Pro 2 Smartwatch

The Inbase Urban Pro X comes with a lightweight IPX67-protection, aluminum-PC casing which allows you to wear the smartwatch. The watch comes with a 1.7-inch ultra-bright touchscreen display with a 240x286-dot, that brightens up your virtual world exponentially. The watch comes with 8 menu styles and 100+ customizable watch faces, which you could choose the UI to suit your mood and style. The in-built HD speaker and microphone make it easy to receive or reject calls directly, you can also control your smartphone’s music tracks, volume, or even the camera shutter.

The Premium Urban Health Suit keeps track of heart rate 24x7, ensuring your Blood Pressure and SPO2 levels. The sedentary alert system and a drinking water alert ensure you stay active throughout the day. Other important health apps include breath training and physiological cycle alerts. And to help you stay fit, the daily activity tracker includes over 120+ sports modes.

The Inbase Urban Pro 2 smartwatch also includes Weather Forecasts, a Calculator, and an onboard Voice Assistant. To make sure the Urban Pro 2 is always by your side as a health and fitness buddy there includes a Smart Power Consumption feature allowing it to run for almost 14 days on a single charge. Also, the smartwatch is backed with a 1-year warranty.

Pricing and Availability

The Inbase Urban Pro X and Urban Pro 2 are available in the market at an introductory price of Rs 2,799 and Rs 2,499 respectively. Users can buy these smartwatches from the company’s official website, Amazon India and other leading stores across the nation.

