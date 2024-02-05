How to share screen in Microsoft Teams? A step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT How to share screens in Microsoft Teams

With the rising trend of conference calls, visual representation is a must and for that, sharing your screen during a Microsoft Teams meeting is a powerful tool for effective communication. Thai feature will seamlessly help in presenting a document, showcasing a presentation and also helping in collaborating on a project. We bring to you, a comprehensive guide for you to share your screen in Microsoft Teams for a more effective experience.

How to share the entire desktop on Teams?

Open a Teams meeting or call.

Click on the Share screen button which is there at the meeting controls (depicted as two overlapping squares).

Now select Desktop from the options.

Now, you have an option to choose from one or more monitors to share, if you have multiple connections.

Click on Start sharing.

How to share a specific window on Teams?

Open a Teams meeting or call.

Click on the Share screen button which is there at the meeting controls (depicted as two overlapping squares).

Choose Window from the options

Click on the window which you would like to share from the list.

Click on Start sharing. And this will start to share the screen accordingly.

How to share a PowerPoint presentation on Teams?

Open a Teams meeting or call.

Click on the Share screen button which is there at the meeting controls (depicted as two overlapping squares).

Now choose the PowerPoint from the options given in the front.

Select the Browse option and pick the PowerPoint file which you would like to share.

Choose how you would be interested in presenting the presentation- Presenting the entire file Present from the current slide Click on Start to start sharing



How to share a Whiteboard on Teams?

Open a Teams meeting or call.

Click on the Share screen button which is there at the meeting controls (depicted as two overlapping squares).

Choose Whiteboard from the options.

Now click on the New whiteboard or you can choose an existing one.

Once done, click on the Start Sharing.

Important tips for effective screen sharing on Microsoft Teams

How to stop sharing screens instantly?

You can stop sharing your screen anytime by clicking on the Share screen button and choosing Stop sharing.

How to allow others to share screens on the Team?

You can control your shared screen content, by clicking the ‘More’ button which has been placed next to the Share screen button. There, select ‘Change’ who can present.

Keyboard shortcuts:

Utilize keyboard shortcuts, like Win+Shift+S, to share a specific area of your screen.

The above tips will certainly help you to master the screen-sharing options, and you can significantly enhance your Microsoft Teams meetings and boost collaboration accordingly.

