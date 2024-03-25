How to set custom ringtones for individual contacts on Google Contacts app? A step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Contacts App

Google has recently rolled out a new feature for its Contact app. The newly launched feature has added a “contact ringtones” tab within the app. The tab lets users add custom ringtones to individual contacts. The feature is aimed at music lovers and lets them set personalised ringtones for specific contacts such as friends or family members.

The feature was spotted by an X user who goes by the name Mishaal Rahman. As per him, the feature is available on the latest version of the Google Contacts app – V4.27.26.

“Google Contacts is rolling out a new "contact ringtones" page that lets you "add a custom ringtone to individual contacts to help you recognize who's calling." Some users are starting to see this on the latest version (4.27.26), but I don't have it, so it's likely a server-side rollout,” Mishal wrote in an X post.

The contact ringtones tab is hidden in the Fix & manage menu on the app and lets users set custom ringtones. You can set unique ringtones for each contact.

If you find this feature interesting and want to set a custom ringtone for any of your contacts, here is a step-by-step guide on how to set custom ringtone for individual contacts on Google Contacts.

A step-by-step guide on how to set custom ringtone for individual contacts on Google Contacts

To set a custom ringtone for individual contacts on Google Contacts, make sure you have updated the app to version 4.27.26. If not, update the app via the Play Store and then follow these steps:

1. Open the Google Contacts app.

2. Tap on the "Fix & manage" menu at the bottom right corner.

3. Scroll down and find the "Contact ringtones" tab.

4. Click on the "Contact ringtones" tab.

5. Tap on "Add contact ringtone."

6. Select the contact for which you want to set a custom ringtone.

7. After selecting the contact, choose a ringtone from the list provided.

8. Finally, tap "SAVE."

You can repeat these steps to add custom ringtones for other contacts as well.

