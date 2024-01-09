How to find your parked car with Google Maps? Check this quick guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

How to save and find parked cars on Google Maps: It's a common hassle – forgetting where you parked your car. Wasting time and energy searching for it can be frustrating. Luckily, technology, specifically Google Maps, comes to the rescue. Here's how you can save yourself from this inconvenience.

1. Ensure You're Ready for the Tech Solution

Before diving in, make sure you have the basics covered:

Updated Google Maps and Google app

Android Marshmallow or newer for Android users, iOS 10 or newer for Apple users

Location services enabled on your smartphone

Google Assistant with all necessary approvals

2. Save Your Parking Location

After parking, open Google Maps, and tap the Blue Pin indicating your current location. Three options will appear – choose "Save Your Parking." You can even add extra details like photos or parking numbers. If you prefer, instruct Google Assistant to remember your parking spot by saying, "Remember where I've parked."

3. Find Your Car When Needed

When it's time to locate your car, open Google Maps and tap "Saved Parking." Then, tap on directions and hit "Start" to activate navigation.

Alternatively, ask Google Assistant, "Where is my car?" and it will guide you straight to your parked vehicle.

Enjoy Hassle-Free Car Retrieval

No more wandering around searching for your parked car. With Google Maps and a few simple steps, you can save your parking location and effortlessly navigate back to your vehicle when needed. It's a time and energy saver, ensuring you never have to play the guessing game of "Where did I park?" again.

