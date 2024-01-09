Moto G34 5G arrives with Snapdragon 695 in India: Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola launches affordable Moto G34 5G in India

Motorola launches Moto G34 5G in India: Motorola has introduced its budget-friendly Moto G34 5G smartphone in India, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. After its initial launch in China just before Christmas, the phone is now hitting the Indian market.

Pricing and Availability

The Moto G34 5G comes at an affordable price of Rs.10,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant and Rs.11,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. It offers three colour options: Ice Blue, Charcoal Black, or Ocean Green.

Display and Performance

The Moto G34 5G boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 500 nits. Running on the Snapdragon 695 SoC and Adreno 619 GPU, it provides up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. According to the company, the smartphone ensures ample space for apps and files, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Camera and Design

In the camera department, the Moto G34 5G features a dual setup on the back, including a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video calls, there's a 16MP sensor on the front. The smartphone supports a hybrid dual SIM setup, includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and boasts IP52 splash resistance.

Battery Life and Software Updates

With a 5,000mAh battery, the Moto G34 5G ensures prolonged usage, supporting 20W turbocharging (charger included). Running on the latest Android 14 OS based on Motorola's My UX, users can enjoy a near-stock Android experience, the company claimed. Motorola commits to providing 1 year of OS upgrades and 3 years of security upgrades with this phone.

ALSO READ | Oppo introduces dual periscope zoom in Find X7 Ultra: Check pricing, key features, and more

ALSO READ | CES 2024: Apple Vision Pro to launch on Feb 2 | Details