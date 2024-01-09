Oppo introduces dual periscope zoom in Find X7 Ultra: Check pricing, key features, and more

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO Oppo launches Find X7 Ultra with dual periscope zoom

Oppo Find X7 Series Launches in China: Chinese tech company Oppo has unveiled its new smartphones, Find X7 and Find X7 Ultra, in China, boasting premium features and a strong focus on groundbreaking camera technology. According to the company, the X7 Ultra is the world's first phone to feature dual periscope zoom cameras and is hailed for having the largest telephoto sensor in a smartphone.

Pricing Details

The Find X7 Ultra has four colour options: Pine Shadow, Silver Moon, Vast Sea, and Sky. Pricing starts at CNY 5,999 (approximately Rs. 71,000) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, CNY 6,499 (around Rs. 77,000) for the 16GB RAM/256GB storage, and CNY 6,999 (about Rs. 83,000) for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant.

Find X7 Ultra Specs

The Find X7 Ultra flaunts a 6.82-inch AMOLED LTPO curved display with a QHD+ resolution that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. With features like 2160Hz PWM dimming and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, it incorporates ProXDR for an enhanced dynamic range, making HDR images visually striking.

Powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the phone offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports ultra-fast 100W SUPERVOOC charging, providing a full charge in less than 30 minutes, the company claimed.

Camera Setup

The Find X7 Ultra boasts a quad-camera system featuring a 50MP Sony LYT-900 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 50MP 3X telephoto lens with OIS, and a 50MP 6X periscope telescope lens.

Running on the latest Android 14 Operating System based on Oppo's Color OS, the device includes essential connectivity features like NFC, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and more.

