How to buy products from Amazon via using the Snapchat platform? Here are steps

Amazon has reportedly reached a deal with Snap, which is the parent company of Snapchat that allows users to buy products directly from the advertisements which is visible on the social app. As per the report of TechCrunch, Amazon ads will be displayed on Snapchat. It will show the real-time price and estimated delivery timeline, product details and Prime eligibility.

How to use Amazon on Snapchat?

Customers will have the option to link their Snapchat account with their Amazon account. This will be a one-time setup. After both accounts are linked, users will be able to purchase the products which are being advertised on Snapchat without leaving the application. User can easily use their default Amazon shipping address and make payments from the cross-platform itself, in order to complete the checkout process, the report stated.

As per the company, Amazon’s in-app shopping is available for the selected products which are advertised on Snapchat and were sold by the e-commerce player or by the independent sellers in Amazon's store.

Furthermore, the report stated that Amazon's collaboration with Snap will enable the e-commerce giant to compete with TikTok more effectively, which launched the TikTok Shop in the US, allowing the brands and creators to sell the products directly from the social app.

Upgraded shopping experience

Meta has teamed up with Amazon to make the shopping experience easier for Amazon users as they could directly get access to the products from Instagram and Facebook.

Meta has brought up a new feature which enables users to link their accounts- Facebook and Instagram accounts to the Amazon store. Users will be allowed to buy products by clicking on the promotions in their feeds. As per Amazon, the new in-app shopping feature will be accessible to select products promoted on Facebook and Instagram. It will be sold by Amazon and the independent sellers on Amazon's storefront.

