Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPI International

The NPCI Board, with the approval of RBI, has launched NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) to deploy RuPay (domestic card scheme) and UPI (mobile payment solution) outside of India. The NIPL acceptance network for RuPay and UPI allows Indian travelers to use these payment channels in their destination country. UPI is currently available in six countries including Bhutan, Mauritius, Singapore, Sri Lanka, UAE, and France.

So, if you are traveling to any of the above-mentioned countries or you want to make payments to any merchant who is based in these countries, you can activate UPI international on your UPI app. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to activate UPI international on PhonePe, Google Pay, and BHIM.

A step-by-step guide on how to activate UPI international on PhonePe, Google Pay, and BHIM

On PhonePe

Step 1. Open the PhonePe app.

Step 2. Tap on your profile picture in the top left corner.

Step 3. Go to “Payment Settings”.

Step 4. Select “UPI International”.

Step 5. Tap “Activate” next to the bank account you want to use for international payments.

Step 6. Enter your UPI PIN to confirm activation.

On Google Pay (GPay)

Step 1. Open the Google Pay app.

Step 2. Tap “Scan QR code”.

Step 3. Scan the QR code of the international merchant.

Step 4. Enter the amount in the payable foreign currency.

Step 5. Select the bank account you want to use for the payment.

Step 6. If your bank supports UPI International, you will see an option to “Activate UPI International” during this process.

Step 7. Tap “Activate UPI International” and confirm with your UPI PIN.

On BHIM

Step 1. Open the BHIM app.

Step 2. Go to your profile section.

Step 3. Select your bank account within the “My Linked Bank Accounts” section.

Step 4. Tap on “UPI Global”.

Step 5. Choose the validity period for the feature (e.g., 3 months, 6 months).

Step 6. Enter your UPI PIN to confirm activation.

ALSO READ: How to enable Wi-Fi calling on Android, iPhone? A step-by-step guide