​An X-user ran the Political Compass Test, where he showed that ‘Grok'- Elon Musk's owned AI chatbot’s political preferences look similar to those of OpenAI's ChatGPT. The tech billionaire stated that the company is taking immediate action to make its AI chatbot more politically neutral.

Responding to a post by researcher David Rozado who is a scientist and ran the test (on X), Musk said, "That chart exaggerates the situation imo, but we are taking immediate action to shift Grok closer to politically neutral".

What was the test?

The news was first reported by Insider where it was mentioned that with the help of more than 60 questions, the online test plots a person's political beliefs along with two axes:

Left to right for economic policy

Authoritarian to libertarian for social policy

David Rozado, mentioned in his post that ChatGPT and xAI's Grok returned similar results:

Left-leaning

Libertarian

He included a photo of the graph, showcasing how closely the two chatbots are plotted.

Grok appeared to land further to the left than ChatGPT in his test.

In a follow-up response, Musk stated that he did not think that the test looked accurate.

What did Elon Musk say on this test?

Listing several questions from the quiz, Elon Musk said, "This test does not seem accurate. Some of the questions are outright ridiculous and many lack any nuance.

The questions from the quiz include:

"First-generation immigrants can never be fully integrated within their new country."

"What's good for the most successful corporations is always, ultimately, good for all of us?"

Meanwhile, scientist Rozado, in a follow-up post stated that within minutes of his post about Grok, he was contacted by xAI's Igor Babuschkin who reached out "with methodological questions and genuine interest on improving Grok."

He also noted Musk quickly and announced that they would act swiftly to make Grok more politically neutral. He stated further: "What a dedicated team... No doubt @grok has a bright future ahead."

Earlier this week (December 2023), Musk rolled out access to Grok to Premium+ subscribers in the US.

At present, xAI is seeking to raise to USD 1 billion in equity investments. As per filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Musk has raised USD 134.7 million so far for xAI.

