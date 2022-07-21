Google Wallet: The app is officially available to download- How to download and use?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Google Wallet

Google Wallet:

This is official that the new Google Wallet app has been made available for all customers. The news became official when around 39 countries started to witness the app becoming available to download from Google Play Store.

About Google Wallet:

In 2018, Google combined Google Wallet and Android Pay applications and created the app Google Pay app which could be operated across Google Chrome and Android platforms. In 2020, Google Pay upgraded the platform and announced to pull in deals, peer-to-peer payments, and many other services on the payment platform.

In the month of May 2022, Google announced that the Wallets are comeback in the Google I/O event. The newly updated platform will split things again each other to create dedicated payment solutions- like cards, government IDs, booking flight tickets, car keys and even vaccination proof.

Users could use the app for making payments to various vendors via an app, which has made it easy for the users to go cashless.

How to download it?

Google Wallet could be downloaded from the Play Store. Users have to be using Android 5.2 OS or later, and must be using a Google account and a valid phone number. Users can add different bank cards to the platform to link the Google Wallet.

