Google Pixel 8a expected to launch at Google I/O 2024 - Colour and design leaked

After the success of the Pixel 7a which was launched last year (2023), now it is said that Google is set to unleash the Pixel 8a smartphone by this year at Google I/O 2024. Android Headlines (news portal) provided insights into the upcoming handset from the tech giant, which showcased the image of the smartphone- disclosing the colour variant and design of the upcoming device.

Pixel 8a: Colour variants

As per the report of Android Headlines, the upcoming Pixel 8a is expected to come in four colour variants- Mint (Green), Obsidian (Black), Bay (Blue) and Porcelain (White). These options may further aim at offering the users to diverse selection to suit their preferences.

Smartphone design: It looks similar to..

As per the leaked images, the upcoming Pixel 8a looks similar to its predecessor- the Pixel 8. The design is expected to have similarities, including a rear camera module (which was seen in the Pixel 8) and a matte finish on the rear panel, which distinguishes it from the Pixel 7a.

Expected hardware in Pixel 8a

Reports indicate that the Pixel 8a will feature Google's Tensor G3 chipset, similar to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. It is also expected to include 8GB of RAM for smooth performance. The device is rumoured to sport a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,400 nits of peak HDR brightness.

Camera setup

The Pixel 8a is said to retain the camera configuration of its predecessor, which will feature a 64-megapixel primary shooter and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter- which aims at delivering high-quality images and versatile shooting options on the handset.

Battery and fast charging

The leaks have suggested that a 5,000mAh battery will power the upcoming Pixel 8a handset. The device will come with a long-lasting battery and it is expected to support 27W wired fast charging as well.

Expected to launch at Google I/O event

Google I/O 2024 event has been scheduled for May 14 (2024), and more details are anticipated to surface ahead of Pixel 8a’s official launch.

