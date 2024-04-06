Google Pixel 8a appears on Bluetooth SIG website, launch imminent: Here's what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Pixel 7a (representational image)

Google is likely to launch its version of the Pixel 8 smartphone at its annual I/O developer conference in May. The upcoming Google Pixel 8a will succeed Google Pixel 7a and is expected to look similar to its predecessor. Before its launch, the Pixel 8a has been spotted on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) certification website with several model numbers and on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website. Google is set to confirm the launch of the smartphone but various leaks have revealed some key specifications of the coming smartphone.

Google Pixel 8a specifications (expected)

The Google Pixel 8a smartphone was listed on the Bluetooth SIG website on April 4 with model numbers G8HNN, GKV4X, G6GPR, and G576D. The listing shows that the smartphone will have Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. According to an FCC listing, which appeared last month, the Bluetooth SIG website’s model numbers are said to be associated with the Google Pixel 8a smartphone.

As per some leaked reports, the Pixel 8a smartphone is likely to be powered by Tensor G3 chipset like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. It is also expected to come with a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,400 nits of peak HDR brightness, and 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution.

On the camera front, the smartphone is likely to feature, a dual rear camera setup with a 64MP primary camera and optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle secondary sensor. The device is expected to have a 13MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone could also feature DisplayPort output support.

It is expected to go official in more new countries including the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

