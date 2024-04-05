Apple reportedly planning to enter personal robotics with two new products: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple

Apple is reportedly planning to enter the world of personal robotics. As per a report, engineers at Apple are investigating a push into personal robotics, which could have the potential to become the next big thing for the company.

According to the report by Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, engineers at the company are working on two robot projects. One of these is a mobile robot that can follow users around their homes and the other one is a table-top home device that uses robotics to move a display around.

The table-top home device is conceptualised to have a display that can mimic head movements and will have features “to precisely lock on to a single person among a crowd during a video call”. The original concept for the mobile robot was to develop a self-navigating video conferencing device. However, some engineers have gone as far as imagining a robot that could take on household duties, such as washing dishes. However, this appears to be a distant possibility due to the enormous engineering obstacles that would need to be overcome.

The robotics project is under the company’s hardware engineering division and its AI and machine-learning group. The company is yet to fully commit to the project as it is still considered to be in the early research phase.

It is also unclear whether the robots will be released to the public. The company recently scrapped its electric vehicle project and is now under pressure to find new sources of revenue.

Meanwhile, millions of iPhone users across the globe were surprised to discover a new and mysterious setting had been activated on their smartphones. This new feature, named "Discoverable by Others," was included in the latest software update. Users can find it under the 'Journalling Suggestions' section of the privacy and security settings on their iPhones. The Journal app introduced the Journalling Suggestions feature, and it was launched as part of iOS 17.2 in December 2023.

