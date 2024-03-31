Google Pixel 7 available at the lowest possible price: Details

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Pixel 7 available at the lowest possible price

Google's Pixel smartphones certainly are one of the premium Android devices which runs on stock Android and has a high price tag. Perhaps, it is one reason why not everyone can afford the same. These smartphones are the tech giant are known for their strong camera quality and this is the reason why these Pixel devices are quite popular among photography lovers.

If you are willing to buy your first Pixel handset but are unable to due to a shortage of funds, then here is good news, the device is available at a huge discounted rate.

Google Pixel 7: Offers and discount

A huge discount has been offered to Google Pixel 7 which was launched in 2022. The tech giant has given many flagship features in this smartphone and it is now when the device is available at the cheapest price. Here are the details about the offered smartphone and its features.

The Pixel 7 is available at Rs 44,999 on Flipkart, the e-commerce website. The device was earlier listed for Rs 59,999. However, it is now available at a heavy discount of 25 per cent which makes it cost below the budget of Rs 45,000.

Additional offers

Not only this, but Flipkart is further giving strong exchange value where the customers could exchange their devices and could avail the device at up to Rs 36,000. You do not need to get the full exchange offer of up to Rs 3,000.

The exchange value is based on the condition of the old phone.

Google Pixel 7: Specifications

Google Pixel 7 comes with a 6.3-inch AMOLED display, with a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. Protected by Gorilla Glass Victus has been provided in it for protection. Out of the box, the handset runs on Android 13 OS which could further be upgraded to Android 14 OS.

Powered by a Google Tensor G2 processor, the Google Pixel 7 runs on an octa-core processor which is based on 5nm technology. The device has 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. On the photography front, the device has a dual camera setup in its rear panel (50-megapixel + 12-megapixels. On the front, the device has a 10.8-megapixel front shooter and it is backed by a 4,355 mAh battery which further supports 20W fast charging.

