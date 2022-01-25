Google Pixel 6A to launch in May

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: GOOGLE PIXEL Google Pixel 6A

Pixel 6A is expected to be coupled with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 ultrawide lens

Pixel 6A is anticipated to be powered by the Google Tensor GS101 SoC

After the successful launch of Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro, it is rumoured that Google might launch Pixel 6A smartphone in May, this year. The new Pixel 6A is expected to come with a great price cut and might also function on the in-house Tensor chipset.

According to Max Jambor, the Google Pixel 6A might launch in May. Now, whilst the Pixel 5a 5G become introduced in August 2021, and the Pixel 4a turned into unveiled in August 2020, the Pixel 3a changed its introduction in the course of the Google I/O event in May 2019. It is possible that Google may announce the Pixel 6A at some stage in the I/O event on May sixteen this yr, because it has been scheduled.

Google Pixel 6A Specifications

As per the sources the upcoming Google Pixel 6A might feature a 6.2-inch OLED display with a punch-hollow layout and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The handset is also being tipped to have a rear camera setup with a 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX363, a sensor that was first used on Pixel gadgets back in 2018.

The major camera on the Pixel 6A is expected to be coupled with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 ultrawide lens. On the front, the handset will feature an 8MP Sony IMX355 camera for selfies and video calls.

Alike Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the upcoming Pixel 6A is anticipated to be powered by the Google Tensor GS101 SoC.

Furthermore, the handset additionally comes with a 3-tone colour scheme which is identical to the previous Pixel 6 devices and the handset might run on 8GB RAM and the latest Android 12 OS.

Sources also state that the upcoming Pixel smartphone might be the first budget smartphone from Google which will not have a headphone jack.