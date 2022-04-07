Google Maps is coming with the strongest update ever: Now, you can save money on highway toll

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE MAP Google Map

Google Maps is one such application that made us find ways easily, removing the hassle of stopping the car in the midway and asking for the way every now and then. Indeed, this application has made our life easier. It is stated that the app is coming up with a new update that will make users’ life more easy and smooth.

When we travel to someplace new, we do not know where to find the toll, what will be the charges and which way is toll-free. In the new feature, now Google Map will tell the user in advance about the number of tolls that will be on the way ahead, and how much tax will the user have to pay on every toll. Also, there is a setting in the application named Avoid Toll-Tax which will help users to choose the route without toll.

Along with India, the new Google Map feature will be available for around 2,000 toll roads in the US, Japan and Indonesia by this month (April 2022). Users can witness the toll prices on the Google Maps app (Android and iOS versions, both).

5 new features for Google Map (Android and iOS) users