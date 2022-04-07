Google Maps is coming with the strongest update ever: Now, you can save money on highway toll

Google Maps is one such application that made us find ways easily, removing the hassle of stopping the car in the midway and asking for the way every now and then. Indeed, this application has made our life easier. It is stated that the app is coming up with a new update that will make users’ life more easy and smooth.
When we travel to someplace new, we do not know where to find the toll, what will be the charges and which way is toll-free. In the new feature, now Google Map will tell the user in advance about the number of tolls that will be on the way ahead, and how much tax will the user have to pay on every toll. Also, there is a setting in the application named Avoid Toll-Tax which will help users to choose the route without toll.
Along with India, the new Google Map feature will be available for around 2,000 toll roads in the US, Japan and Indonesia by this month (April 2022). Users can witness the toll prices on the Google Maps app (Android and iOS versions, both).
5 new features for Google Map (Android and iOS) users
- Users will see the estimated toll price for their destination even before starting the map.
- Users will get to know the cost of using the Google Maps toll pass or other payment methods, what day of the week is it, and how much tolls are expected to cost at that particular time.
- When a toll-free route is available, Google Maps will show that route as an option. Users will have to tap on the three dots in the top right corner of the directions on Google Maps and select ‘Avoid Toll Tax’ to see your routes and options.
- Google has also released new updates to make it easier for iOS users to use Google Maps on the Apple Watch or iPhone. That will make getting directions even easier.
- In addition, Apple Watch users will soon be able to get directions on Google Maps directly from their Watch.