Google's generative AI search experience for teens: Explained

Google is extending its generative AI search experience, known as SGE (Search Generative Experience), to teenagers in the United States, specifically those between the ages of 13 and 17. This move aims to provide young users with the benefits of generative AI's helpful capabilities. Starting this week, teenagers with signed-in Google Accounts will have the option to join Search Labs. This allows them to access selected experimental features through the Google app or Chrome desktop.

The company mentioned the importance of finding the right balance between offering opportunities for teens to use this technology to its full potential, ensuring their safety, and meeting their developmental needs. Drawing insights from research and experts in teen development, the company has implemented additional safety measures in the experience.

The decision to extend access to teenagers follows Google's observation that SGE has gained popularity among younger users. The most satisfied users, according to Google, are those aged 18 to 24, who tend to prefer asking questions in a more conversational manner.

To enhance user understanding, Google has introduced a new feature called 'About this result' within SGE. This tool, available to those who have opted into Search Labs, provides context on AI-generated responses, offering a description of how SGE generated the answer and shedding light on the underlying technology.

In the near future, Google plans to expand 'About this result' to individual links included in SGE responses. This will allow users to gain more insights into the web pages that support the information provided in AI-powered summaries. Through these enhancements, users, especially young ones, can benefit from a more enriching search experience.

