Myntra announces 'Big Fashion Festival' starting October 7: 6,000+ brands, 10% bank offer and more

As Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale coincides with Flipkart's Big Billion Day, Myntra, the online fashion platform, has also announced the much-awaited dates for its Big Fashion Festival (BFF). This annual shopping extravaganza, known for its festive flair, is all set to kick off on October 7.

In its fourth edition, the Big Fashion Festival promises an array of over 23 lakh styles from more than 6,000 brands, both domestic and international. These styles cover a wide range of categories including fashion, beauty, and lifestyle.

According to the company, the event is packed with enticing offers, such as special curtain-raiser deals, Grand Opening Hours, Brand Mania, and other time-limited promotions. One of the standout features is the Myntra Revolutionary Price scheme, which includes a 10 percent bank offer along with attractive value deals.

During the festival, customers can benefit from an extra 15 percent discount by using Myntra's co-branded credit card, offered in collaboration with Kotak Mahindra Bank, to enhance their savings on festive purchases, the company mentioned. For payment convenience, Myntra has partnered with institutions like ICICI, Kotak, Paytm, and Cred to offer additional discounts.

Furthermore, this Big Fashion Festival introduces rewards for customers who spend above a certain threshold. These rewards may range from gold coins to trolleys and backpacks, adding an extra layer of delight for shoppers. Under the 'BFF Specials' initiative, the platform presents unique hero collections, over 150 new launches, cross-brand collaborations, and CelebXBrand crossovers.

Apart from fashion and beauty, emerging categories like home products, luggage, travel accessories, watches and wearables, footwear, and handbags are poised to witness a surge in demand this festive season.

