Wednesday, February 01, 2023
     
Live tv
Google Chrome to let users translate text within images

The new image translation tool is not yet released, not even in Chrome Beta or Canary- as it is said to be under development. Presently, Chrome will allow the translation of entire web pages by just right-clicking on the desktop or tapping the menu button on mobile.

Google, chrome, google chrome
Image Source : PIXABAY Google Chrome

Google Chrome has reportedly worked on a new way to easily translate text within images. The information came from the Chrome feature researcher Leopeva64, reports Android Police.

The new image translation tool is not yet released, not even in Chrome Beta or Canary- as it is said to be under development. Presently, Chrome will allow the translation of entire web pages by just right-clicking on the desktop or tapping the menu button on mobile, then selecting the "Translate" option.

This is also a must to mention that the feature will not directly work on banners, posters and other embedded images in the web pages. 

With the new feature, users will likely be able to right-click any images that contain text from a foreign language and choose the "Image translate" option to translate it, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the tech giant is scrapping Chrome's screenshot editing feature, after months of development.

Inputs from IANS

Budget 2023 Special Coverage
