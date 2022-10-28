Google bought an AI startup silently to build your Avatar: Know-more

Friday, October 28, 2022
     
Google has reportedly bought an AI startup named Alter, to join the rising trend of short-format videos. It is said that like TikTok took videos, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and Facebook reels, Google might come up with its own short format video in the coming times.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: October 28, 2022 16:51 IST
Google has reportedly acquired Alter, a Twitter-backed AI avatar startup which was formerly named ‘Facemoji’ quietly. Earlier this year the company bought the startup for $100 million, TechCrunch reports. It was two months back when Alter's acquisition got completed, and TechCrunch was informed by an unidentified source. ALSO READ: Michael Kors Gen 6 Bradshaw: A luxurious smartwatch with great performance

Google officially confirmed the acquisition yesterday (Thursday), but did not provide the details of the acquisition like the date and purchase price for Alter. ALSO READ: YouTube announces certification programme for health-related channels

Jon Slimak, the Chief Operating Officer at Alter has also updated his official LinkedIn profile to update the world about his new role at Google Avatars feature. 

The Alter website has been down since then. 

In the past couple of years, Google has been reportedly investing in its AI technologies heavily- from language learning models to generating images accordingly, the tech giant has been putting AI at the centre of its product suites. 

For example- with Search, Google will be using AI which will help people users to filter out the bad results and also will help those who are struggling with personal crises. 

Alike the hardware which was witnessed in the released launched Pixel 7 device, Google has been integrating AI processing cores into the phone's processor for better help to process fine photos or translate speech. 

As we all know that the rising trend of short videos has paced up since TikTok took over the interest of millions. Today, we have Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and  Facebook reels, Google could be the next one in the line to add the new feature supporting short-form video on the platform to join the race. 

It has been further stated that Google Avatars might integrate with Shorts shortly.

Alter has been headquartered in the USA and the Czech Republic, and aims to generate avatars by using artificial intelligence. The platform not only uses AI to create faces and bodies but also imitates the clothing and accessories they wear

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
