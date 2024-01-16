"We have had to make some difficult decisions about.." Google writes after laying off 1000 employees

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Google has revealed another round of job cuts, reportedly affecting around 1,000 employees. The layoffs extend across various departments, including Google's hardware, central engineering teams, and Google Assistant. In an email to those affected, the company expressed regret over the challenging decision and clarified that eligible employees would receive severance pay.

Opportunity to Re-apply and Transition Support

As per the reports, the tech giant is providing employees the chance to re-apply for available positions in different departments. However, those unable to secure a new position will be required to leave the company in April. The email assures that laid-off individuals will have access to outplacement services and information on state unemployment support.

Earlier Confirmation of Job Cuts

Earlier in the week, Google confirmed the reduction of several hundred jobs across hardware, core engineering, and Google Assistant teams.

A senior software engineer at Google, Kevin Bourrillion, shared his experience on X, stating that after 19 years at Google, including over 16 on the team he founded, he was among those laid off. Despite the challenges, Bourrillion expressed a positive outlook, seeing the job cut as an opportunity to relax, spend time with family, and pursue personal interests.

Past Layoffs and Continued Restructuring

This isn't the first time Google has undergone workforce reductions. Last January, the company cut 12,000 jobs, affecting approximately 6% of its full-time employees. Throughout the year, Google also implemented job cuts in its recruiting and news divisions.

ALSO READ | OpenAI plans to fight fake news before 2024 elections, but how? All you need to know

ALSO READ | Why is Apple removing the blood oxygen app from Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 in US?