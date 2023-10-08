Google achieves milestone: Nearly 40 million Pixel phones shipped since 2016

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Pixel sold 10 million units last year

Google has achieved a significant milestone in the smartphone market, shipping nearly 40 million Pixel smartphones since the launch of its Pixel series in 2016, with approximately 10 million units sold in the last 12 months alone. This achievement comes as Google's newly-launched Pixel 8 series gains traction globally, including in India.

According to Francisco Jeronimo, VP at global market research firm IDC, Google Pixel phones have seen consistent double-digit sales growth in recent years, with total shipments reaching almost 40 million units since their debut. Google was approaching the 30 million mark last year, with 27.6 million units sold just prior to the launch of the Pixel 7.

The past 12 months have been especially successful for Google Pixel smartphones, witnessing the sale of approximately 10 million units, a significant improvement over the 7.2 million units sold in 2019.

Google's latest offerings, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones featuring next-gen AI capabilities, along with the Pixel Watch 2, are now available in India. The Pixel 8 is priced at Rs 75,999, while the Pixel 8 Pro costs Rs 106,999, with various attractive offers available. Both devices are available for purchase on Flipkart starting October 12.

The Pixel Watch 2, priced at Rs 39,900, is also available for purchase on Flipkart on the same day. Launch offers in India include a bank offer of Rs 8,000 on select banks and an exchange offer of Rs 3,000 on the Pixel 8. Similarly, there's an offer of Rs 9,000 on select banks and an exchange offer of Rs 4,000 on the Pixel 8 Pro.

Furthermore, with the purchase of a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, customers have the option to buy a Pixel Watch 2 for Rs 19,999 or Pixel Buds Pro for Rs 8,999.

The new AI-powered Pixel 8 smartphones come with the Tensor G3 chip and will receive seven years of OS, security, and Feature Drop updates. These devices feature upgraded camera systems for superior photo and video quality, as well as advanced editing tools. The Pixel 8 boasts an updated ultra-wide camera with autofocus for Macro Focus capability.

This continued success underscores Google's presence in the competitive smartphone market, driven by its commitment to innovation and user-focused features.

