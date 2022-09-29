Garmin India to offer discounts on selected Fitness and Golf watches

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Garmin Watches

Garmin India has announced offers on selected GPS smartwatches and Golf Watches as a part of the festival season offerings. the company is offering special discounts of up to Rs 5,500 or 24% on select GPS smartwatches namely, Venu SQ Approach S12, Forerunner 55 and Approach S62. ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival launches Dussehra Shopping Store: Know all the offers

Venu SQ GPS smartwatch combines daily style with health monitoring and fitness features that inspire you to keep moving. Venu Sq is equipped with an Always-On LCD with a battery life of six days. With GPS functionality and 20 indoor and outdoor multi-sports modes including running, aerobics, yoga, swimming, weights, cycling, skiing and golf built-in, you can meet the new day any way you choose. ALSO READ: Cleartrip, Myntra partner to reward paid Bali trip to top 3 spenders of Big Fashion Festival

The Forerunner 55, is a lightweight GPS running smartwatch for beginners which offers a comprehensive suite of advanced training features like- assessing your physical condition and training record to help you meet your race goals, including predicting future race times. Additionally, the Garmin Forerunner 55 helps to monitor daily data including heart rate, steps, walking distance, calories burned and activity reminders. ALSO READ: Nothing set to launch the new ear (stick) soon- Everything you need to know

Approach S12 is a GPS Golf watch which comes preloaded with more than 42,000 Course View maps of golf courses around the world. The course maps give distances to hazards and doglegs, so you know exactly where they’re hiding no matter where you stand on the course. The watch offers an Internal, rechargeable battery that provides up to 30 hours in GPS mode.

Approach S62 is a premium GPS golf watch, which offers a large 1.3-inches easy-to-read colour touchscreen display which is 17% larger than Approach S60 to make your experience that much better. The Hazard view feature allows you to quickly scroll through each hazard on the map and get critical distance information. Enhanced heart rate3 technology gauges the intensity of your fitness activities and how hard you work during them. The watch displays wind speed and direction, which makes figuring out which club to use and which direction to swing much easier.

Customers can avail of exciting discount offers and buy Garmin GPS smartwatches and Golf watches. The festive offers will be valid from 24th September to 27th October 2022.

No-cost EMI offer can also be availed by the customers through Bajaj Finserv.in at the following platforms:

Garmin Brand Store, Helios Watch Store and Just in Time outlets

Amazon.in, synergizer.co.in/ and Bajaj Finserv.in



GARMIN Diwali & Dusshera Festive offers-

Image Source : GARMINGarmin watch price

Latest Technology News