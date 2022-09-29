Cleartrip, Myntra partner to reward paid Bali trip to top 3 spenders of Big Fashion Festival

Follow us on Image Source : MYNTRA Myntra

Cleartrip, an online travel portal has partnered with Myntra to reward the top three spenders of the Big Fashion Festival (BFF), with an all-expense paid vacation to the tropical island of Bali.

The platform said that it is a part of Myntra's BFF sale, which got started on September 23 and served customers with more than 1.5 million styles from over 6,000 international and domestic brands across categories like fashion, lifestyle, home, beauty and personal care.

In an official statement, Cleartrip said: "The reward trip to Bali will entail four nights and five days stay, enabling the three highest spenders from Myntra BFF to enjoy Bali's picturesque beaches, along with its magical blend of culture, people, nature, activities, culinary delights and nightlife."

Moreover, some of the BFF shoppers will also receive assured coupons from Cleartrip which will give them 12 per cent off on domestic flight bookings and 20 per cent off on hotel bookings. Myntra's celebrated festive event across the country presented various value deals and ingenious customer engagement propositions such as the curtain raiser deals and the deal o'clock.

Throughout BFF, Myntra has offered the consumers unprecedented BFF Rewards, like coupons from brands like Lakme Salon, Zoomcar, Zee 5, Domino's, Baskin Robbins, Lenskart, Cleartrip, PVR and Discovery+, among others, making the festive shopping experience a truly joyous one.

