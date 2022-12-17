Fujifilm unveils the X-T5 mirrorless camera at Rs. 169,999

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fujifilm X-T5 mirrorless camera

Fujifilm India, a photographic technology company has announced the launch of its new flagship camera under the X Series named the X-T5. This new digital mirrorless camera comes with a compact and lightweight body and superior image quality which is based on the company’s proprietary colour reproduction technology. Priced at Rs 1,69,999, the new premium camera will be available to purchase from authorized retailers and via Fujifilm’s e-commerce website.

The X-T5 premium camera has performance enhancements such as improved image quality, the fastest shutter speed of 1/180000 sec and the use of Pixel Shift Multi-Shot to expand photographic variations. Other features include the Smooth Skin Effect, Subject Detection AF capable of detecting animals and birds, and AI-based high-precision auto white balance, assisting users in producing high-quality photographic images. The camera inherits X-T Series’ signature Center Viewfinder style and dial operation design. The camera comes with a three-way tilting LCD screen making it more comfortable than ever before to shoot in a vertical position or at waist level. The X-T5 will be a perfect companion to cover a wide variety of photographic genres from street/documentary photography, in which its mobility is a major asset, to landscape photography and portraiture, which demands superior image quality.

The X-T5 features the fifth-generation devices, i.e. the back-illuminated 40.2MP sensor “X-TransTM CMOS 5 HR”*2 and the high-speed image processing engine “X-Processor 5,” in its compact body which is smaller and lighter than the previous model*1, as well as advanced features including the 5-axis in-body image stabilization of up to 7.0 stops*3. This is the new standard camera for still photography, delivering superior performance and mobility at the same time.

Koji Wada, Managing Director, of Fujifilm India said, “Fujifilm India is synonymous with photography, re regularly helping photographers across the board with innovative solutions and technologically superior products. The X-Series was one such attempt to deliver best-in-class and budget-friendly cameras for photography enthusiasts. With the launch of the new X-T5, our goal is to provide high-end innovative products and enhance the consumer experience with our refined state-of the art product and services. The launch is a testament to our unwavering commitment to NEVER STOP evolving and innovating for our distinguished consumers in the photography industry.”

Arun Babu, General Manager, Imaging Devices and Optical Division, Fujifilm India said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of the new X-T5 in India, augmenting our range of mirrorless cameras in the country. This new camera is particularly designed to address the versatile needs of content creators. It blends the capabilities of taking advanced stills with optical image stabilization for a better output.”

He further added, “Over these years, we have received an overwhelming response for all our range of X series cameras and considering the success we have garnered for this range, we have now introduced the X-T5 expanding the portfolio further. The journey from X-T1 to X-T5 is a remarkable one and is a testimony to our commitment to provide consumers with the best-in-class cameras. We are certain that the X-T5 will deliver an unprecedented experience to the consumers and will help professional photographers capture the best of their shots seamlessly.”

Fujifilm’s double flagship models “FUJIFILM X-H2S” (released in July) and “FUJIFILM X-H2” (released in September), which cover both stills and videos, are now complemented with the X-T5, optimized for stills with features such as the compact lightweight body, three-way tilting LCD and dial operations. This further broadens visual production genres covered by X Series’ fifth generation. Fujifilm’s enhanced product lineup will continue to cater to the diverse needs of photographers and video creators.

Availability and Price

The new camera from Fujifilm has been priced at Rs. 169,999 (inclusive of all taxes). And the FUJIFILM X-T5 camera body is available in two colour options- Black and Silver at our authorized retailers and via Fujifilm’s official website. The X-T5 is also available along with the kit lenses.

X-T5 Body priced at Rs 169,999

X-T5/1855 priced at Rs 209,999

X-T5/1680 priced at Rs 219,999

Apart from this, the buyers can also avail of a special launch offer, where they can get products worth INR. 14,000 (Free dual battery charger - BC-W235 + 64GB 300mbps UHS-II memory card).

